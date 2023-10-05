Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tapestry by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $594,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. 323,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

