Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.