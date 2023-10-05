Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $133.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 684,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.59. Target has a 52 week low of $105.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

