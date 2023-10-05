Tesco PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 280.52 ($3.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.45). The stock has a market cap of £19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,707.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tesco to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

