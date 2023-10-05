Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.16 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

