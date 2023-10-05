Tesla (TSLA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

10/3/2023 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.

10/2/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $254.00 to $243.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Tesla had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2023 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

8/30/2023 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $828.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

