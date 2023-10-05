The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $104,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.