The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $35.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 49,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

