The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $151,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,847. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $194.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

