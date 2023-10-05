The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.17% of New York Times worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New York Times in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. 111,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,307. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.