TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $9.05.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TMBThanachart Bank Public
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.