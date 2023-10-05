TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2696 per share on Thursday, November 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMBBY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

