Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TR stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $173,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.