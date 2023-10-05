Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,973 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 2,683 call options.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,339. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

