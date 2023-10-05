Truist Financial Boosts PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $30.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.44 on Monday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.89.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $314.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

