Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

