Truist Financial Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $128.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.53.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

