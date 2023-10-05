Truist Financial Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $257.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

