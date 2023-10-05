Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

