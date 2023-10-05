Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,337 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12.

On Thursday, July 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65.

Twilio stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

