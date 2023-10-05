United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.10. 339,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,693. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

