United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $424.15 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.97 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.47.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

