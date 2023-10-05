UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UWMC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $433.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 1.57.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.01 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 807.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

