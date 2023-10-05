Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

