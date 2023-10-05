Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,061. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.51.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

