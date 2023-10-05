VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

