Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

