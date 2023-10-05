Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 946,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

