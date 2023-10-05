Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 273,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,311. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

