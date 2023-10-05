Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

