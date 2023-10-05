Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.66. 1,108,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

