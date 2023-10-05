Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $183.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.