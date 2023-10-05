Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIOO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

