Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.19. The stock had a trading volume of 267,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,791. The company has a market capitalization of $296.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

