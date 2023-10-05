Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

