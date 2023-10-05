Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

