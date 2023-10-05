Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

