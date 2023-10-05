Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 239.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.0% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 653,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 252,574 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

