Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

