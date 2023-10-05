Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

