Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,618 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

