Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.07.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.