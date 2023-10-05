Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 123,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

