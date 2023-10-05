Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.