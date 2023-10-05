Vertu Motors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 1.17. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

