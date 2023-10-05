Vertu Motors plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vertu Motors Price Performance
Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 1.17. Vertu Motors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78.33 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Vertu Motors
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertu Motors
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.