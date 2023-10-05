VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.40

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 11527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,499.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.