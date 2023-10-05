VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.40

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 11527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,499.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,776,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

