VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.19

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 24678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

VIZIO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VIZIO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VIZIO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

