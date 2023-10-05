Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FAN opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £754.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.38. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 396.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

