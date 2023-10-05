Vornado Realty Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNO. Compass Point initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.