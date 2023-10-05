vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %
VTVT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.09. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.