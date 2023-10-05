vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

VTVT stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -1.09. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

