Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $160.93 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. The firm has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

