Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 29,981 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

